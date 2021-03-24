Rep. Wants to Mothball Northstar, Redirect Funds to Minneapolis

ST. PAUL -- Shut down Northstar Commuter Rail between the Twin Cities and Big Lake -- and use its six-million-dollar annual operating funds to help re-build riot-damaged businesses in Minneapolis and Saint Paul -- that's the proposal from state Representative Jon Koznick.

The Lakeville Republican says he thinks both parties can agree on it:

Republicans... would like to re-purpose the dollars for the Northstar Passenger Rail for something (of) more benefit to the state of Minnesota, and Democrats have been trying to put together a plan to help build some of these business corridors.

Northstar backers say the way to make Northstar Commuter Rail economically viable is to extend it all the way to Saint Cloud.

Bills have been introduced at the legislature.

