Rep. O’Driscoll Wants Northstar Extended to Camp Ripley

ST. PAUL -- While local officials continue to push for the Northstar Commuter Rail to be extended to St. Cloud, a State Representative from Sartell now says he'd like it to go all the way to Camp Ripley.

Tim O'Driscoll says he will sponsor legislation that would study the feasibility of extending the Northstar route from Big Lake to Camp Ripley. O'Driscoll says in times of natural disaster have a Northstar stop at Camp Ripley could help evacuate a large number of people from the Twin Cities metro area quickly and take them to the medical facility that exists at the camp.

He noted that maybe defense or homeland security money could be used.

The Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Division will hold a committee hearing in St. Cloud on Friday, February 22. O'Driscoll says he is hoping his bill will be heard during that meeting.