Three Crashes Hit Sherburne County Roads Over One Busy Weekend

Three Crashes Hit Sherburne County Roads Over One Busy Weekend

Lee Voss - WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to three crashes in Sherburne County.

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The first crash happened on Friday at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township.  One vehicle was going north on the highway while a second vehicle was turning to go north on the highway, and they collided.

Forty-four-year-old Shaun Reilly of Isanti was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The other driver was not hurt.

The second crash happened on Friday at about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township.  One vehicle was going north on Highway 169 when it collided with two other vehicles.

Sixty-one-year-old Gabrielle Dukatz of St. Paul was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  No one else was hurt in the crash.

The third crash happened on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 25 in Big Lake. A pickup was on Highway 25 near Pleasant Avenue when it collided with a pole and some unoccupied vehicles.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unspecified injuries.  His name has not been released.

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