UNDATED (WJON News) -- The city of Melrose is one of 11 communities and organizations sharing in the latest round of child care grants.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced more than $1.4-million in child care economic development grants that will create more than 1,100 new child care slots across the state.

DEED says more than 80% of the money is slated for outstate Minnesota.

Commissioner Matt Varilek says the grants help working families by ensuring parents are able to work. It also helps employers retain talent and establish the foundation for long-term economic vitality.

Since the program's start in July 2023, DEED has awarded more than $13-million in grants to 56 organizations to fund child care startups and business expansions.

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