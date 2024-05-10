Expansion Planned for CentraCare’s Health Plaza Complex

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Health is planning a major expansion at its Health Plaza Complex.

They want to build a 170,000-square-foot, three-story addition to the southwest corner of the existing building to expand ambulatory service capacity on site.

They also plan to build a nearly 59,000-square-foot, single-story building that will be connected to that addition for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services.

The plan also includes an apartment building with up to 96 units on the south side of the interior ring road and to the east of the existing administrative building to house future medical school students.

The CentraCare Plaza campus totals about 128 acres. The medical campus has five main buildings including Health Plaza, Administrative Building, Clara's House, Sleep Study Center, and Recovery Plus.

The city says a new 218-stall parking lot must be built to accommodate the new buildings.

Get our free mobile app

A public hearing on the expansion will be held during Tuesday's St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting.

READ RELATED ARTICLES