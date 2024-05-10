GREAT Theatre Ready to Stage “Native Gardens”

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - The latest show from GREAT Theatre is all about community and the power of understanding.

Native Gardens is the story of two neighboring couples with a property line dispute. The comedic clash of cultures and values will keep audiences laughing as they explore how complex human relationships are.

Kendra Norton Dando, GREAT’s Artistic & Education Director, was immediately won over by the script.

Our Script Reading Committee was immediately drawn to this show because it sparked rich conversation about our community. Theatre should provide opportunity—to listen, to think, to appreciate, to laugh and occasionally cringe—and Native Gardens does all of this.

Tickets are $25 and include a post-show reception from Catalina’s Michoacana, a family-owned ice cream shop in Waite Park that specializes in authentic Mexican treats and snacks.

Lacey Schirmers, Executive Director of GREAT Theatre, says the snacks will be another opportunity to discuss the themes of the show.

Theatre is central to connecting people, building empathy, and opening up dialogue. We hope gathering over delicious treats after the show will foster new connections, inspire action, and start conversations that continue beyond the theatre as we encourage audiences to reflect on what the themes and messages in the play mean - both for them personally and for our community.

Native Gardens runs May 10th through the 19th at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park. Tickets are available online here.

