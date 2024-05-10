Industrial Business Incubator Planned for St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- An industrial business incubator could be coming to St. Joseph.
During the Planning Commission meeting on Monday night, they will discuss a zoning amendment for the project which is planned for the Industrial Park.
City documents say the city has been working with Tyler Braeglemann for several months on the proposed development. He wants to build multiple buildings on two lots. His plans include an eventual total of seven structures which would be leased out to different tenants. His first phase includes building three buildings.
He plans to foster an industrial business incubator. Start-up companies would lease space with the hope they would eventually outgrow the space and stay in the community by building a larger facility nearby.
The Planning Commission needs to approve a zoning amendment because the current city ordinance doesn't allow for multiple buildings on one lot in the Industrial Park.
