Report: St. Cloud Needs 17,000 New Housing Units Next 15 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new comprehensive housing study has just been completed for the city of St. Cloud.

The study says St. Cloud will need a total of just over 17,000 new housing units across all housing types over the next 15 years. That figure includes 1,600 new single-family homes, 1,200 townhomes or twin homes, 9,800 rental units, and 4,400 senior housing units.

Southwest St. Cloud is likely to prove desirable for new single-family homes. Southeast and far eastern St. Cloud are also primed for future development.

As of August 2023, there were just 120 market-rate rental vacancies with an overall vacancy rate of 1.5 percent, below the suggested rate of 5 percent.

The report says the median year built for a home in St. Cloud is 1980 and 50 percent of the housing stock was built prior to 1980. Over 35 percent of the city's housing stock was built in the 1960s or earlier, and 12 percent was built prior to 1940.

According to the report, nearly 72 percent of the jobs in the city are filled by non-residents of St. Cloud. As a result, they say there is a significant opportunity to capture workers from the St. Cloud metro area who are driving into town to work.

If you'd like to read the entire report, click here.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission will discuss the report during its meeting on Tuesday night.

