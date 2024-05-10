St. Cloud Home Fire Deemed Suspicious

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A house fire Thursday night has been deemed suspicious.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 1544 12th Avenue Southeast just before 10:00 Thursday) night to find smoke and flames coming from inside and outside of the home.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out, and the home was searched for possible fire victims, but no one was found.



The home suffered extensive smoke and fire damage and is currently under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal and St. Cloud Police Department.

