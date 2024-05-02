Benton Co. History: Jimmy’s Pour House Building in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One of the oldest buildings in Sauk Rapids is the home of Jimmy's Pour House. It is one of the few buildings that survived the cyclone of 1886.

Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says it was primarily a hotel during its early days in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

At the time of the cyclone, it was actually called the Central Hotel. Over its timeline, we've gotten it back that far. We were missing from about 1899 to about 1930, we're still working on that. We know it was a speakeasy during prohibition.

It was also known as the Campbell Hotel for several years. Benton County Sheriff Frank Leffingwell owned and operated it as the Leffingwell Hotel from about 1899 to 1906. He also owned the Foley Hotel at the same time.

After he sold both hotels and moved to Canada, there are no clear listings as to what the building was used for from about 1910 until about 1940, besides some references to it being a speakeasy during prohibition.

The picture below is the Foley hotel and the Benton County Courthouse in Foley.

George and Selma Maiers ran the Blue Eagle Bar from 1944 until 1972.

A lot of people will remember that because George ran the bar and his wife did penny candy on the back of the bar. So everybody from Sauk Rapids that grew up as a kid put their pennies together to go get their penny candy.

Ostby says the Maiers were well known for their involvement in the community from being the fire chief, chamber members, and in the sportsmen's club.

Jim and Marilyn Lynch bought the building in the mid-1970s and it has been known as Jimmy's Pour House ever since.

The main building is a two-story structure with a few additions having been added on over the years.

