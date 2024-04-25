World Food Tour: Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- My World Food Tour of ethnic restaurants around the St. Cloud metro area continues.

Stop number six on the tour is a new restaurant in St. Cloud called Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant. They are at 2930 West Division Street in the Division Place Shopping Center. They have been open for just over a month.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

I have never had Ethiopian food before so some help from the worker behind the counter was much appreciated. She suggested the Malkaa special with a medium order. There were two of us and it was more than enough food. The cost for that was $20 which was very reasonable for two people.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The most intriguing thing about our meal is that we didn't get silverware, she told us the traditional way to eat the food is with your hands. The meal comes with an ample supply of their special bread called Injera. You break off some bread and then use it to grab some filling for it.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The World Food Tour that I am on has two basic rules, it has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area and I can't repeat a country.

The first five stops so far:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (Indian)

5). Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell (Vietnamese, Thai)

6). Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud (Ethiopian)

Photo by WJOn.com's Jim Maurice

