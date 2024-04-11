Crowded House Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It's a throwback to the 1980s and 90s with the latest national act announced for The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

The venue just announced Crowded House will be there on Saturday, September 14th. The band was big from about 1985 until about 1996 when it disbanded. They are back together now and going on a nationwide tour.

Their signature hit is "Don't Dream It's Over", as well as songs like "Something So Strong".

Tickets for Crowded House go on sale on Friday, April 19th.

Other previously announced national acts playing this year at The Ledge include the Beach Boys, Three Dog Night, Jason Mraz, Stray Cats, Dwight Yoakum, and more. There are 12 dates so far with national acts scheduled at The Ledge.

