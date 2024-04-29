Most Excellent Bands To Rock Out At Mystic Lake This Fall

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Two iconic 80s/90s groups will be rocking the stage this fall at Mystic Lake Casino. Extreme will be joined by Living Colour on September 22nd for their "Thicker Than Blood" tour.

Extreme ruled the airwaves in the early 90s with hit songs like "Hole Hearted," "Song For Love," and the power ballad "More Than Words." The group's music has also appeared in the cult movie "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Living Colour burst onto the scene in 1988 with their song "Cult of Personality" which used clips from famous speeches. The group is known for using numerous musical genres like jazz fusion, punk rock, and hip hop. They also won the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.

