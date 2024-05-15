No Injuries After Couch Fire in Meire Grove Apartment

MEIRE GROVE (WJON News) - No one was hurt by a fire at a Meire Grove apartment.

At 6:25 Tuesday morning, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a couch on fire in front of an apartment in the 100 block of Highway 4.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies say 25-year-old Ronald Jackson III of Meire Grove discovered a couch in his apartment had started on fire and had pulled the couch out of his apartment before the fire could spread further.

Jackson was treated for smoke inhalation at Melrose Hospital.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, no other units in the apartment building were damaged.

