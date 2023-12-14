If you are still trying to find the perfect Christmas gift for someone who likes comedy or at least needs a good laugh, you’re in luck.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets go on sale on Friday for Comedian Jeff Foxworthy who is coming to the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake on Saturday February 17th.

Stand Up For Steve McCoy Against Parkinsons Getty Images loading...

Most people probably remember Jeff Foxworthy from his Stand-Up Comedy Routine “You Might Be Redneck If..” from 1993.

The jokes or stories that Foxworthy told in the routine gave some insight to a population of Southerners often referred to as “rednecks”. The stories shed some light into the mindset or the lack thereof a mindset, that leads to some questionable decisions that are often laughed at by society.

That album and tour propelled Foxworthy into the mainstream media jet stream that led to the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Bill Engvall, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy that ran for several years.

Jeff Foxworthy also hosted the television show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”. He has also hosted The American Bible Challenge on The Game Show Network and has his own channel on Satellite Radio with Larry the Cable Guy that spotlights American comedians.

Tickets for the show at The Mystic Lake Casino start at $49 each and you can get information online at mysticlake.com. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. You asked to be at the location at least 45 minutes prior to the show time to allow for the security screening process.

There are several shows coming to Mystic Lake in 2024 which include Air Supply, Dancing with the Stars Live, Toto, New Kids on The Block and The Price Is Right Live. Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel is located 25 minutes southwest of the Twin Cities.