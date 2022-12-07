I remember growing up watching "The Price is Right" with the original host Bob Barker, many times over thinking I could easily figure out the closest to retail price without going over and win amazing prizes. If you've had similar dreams and ever wanted to play Plinko™, here's your chance right here in Minnesota.

"The Price Is Right" Tapes A Final Primetime Special With Bob Barker

Mystic Lake has announced that 'The Price is Right Live!" will make it's return to their showroom March 23 through the 26 in 2023 doing five separate shows. What can you expect though at each one of them? According to the press release;

The Price is Right Live! is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible contestants the chance to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car! Drawn contestants will play classic games including Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase. Playing to nearly sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price is Right Live! has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.

Do keep in mind that if you go in hopes to meet now host Drew Carey, he doesn't host "The Price is Right Live!",

Bob Barker Returns To The Price Is Right

but I don't feel that is here nor there. It's all about playing and getting to the Showcase and trying to win incredible prizes!

Joey Fatone Hosts "The Price Is Right - Live" Show At Bally's Las Vegas

Want to get in on the fun? Get your tickets starting Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. Dates include:

8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023

8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023

3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023

8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023

3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023

Tickets will start at $29 and more details can be found at the Mystic Lake website. After that the only thing you'll have to prepare for is, how you'll react when they say "COME ON DOWN"!

