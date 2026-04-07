SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota icon is coming home for one big show this summer. The legendary Bob Dylan will play the new Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on July 6th. He will be joined by Lucinda Williams and her band, and the John Doe Folk Trio for the show.

He has honorary doctorates from Princeton, St. Andrews, and Berklee.

Dylan has done it all with over 10 Grammy awards, a Nobel Prize in Literature, a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation, and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

He is the only songwriter ever to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The movie based on his early career, A Complete Unknown, released in 2024, surpassed $120 million. He most recently played in Rochester, MN, on March 24th and was part of Farm Aid last fall. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at LiveNation.com.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.