Ringo Starr has canceled a handful of shows following the news that he has contracted and is battling COVID-19.

A message shared to the RingStarrMusic Instagram page from Monday, October 3rd states:

A message to Ringo’s fans: It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and his current All Starr tour will be on hold while he recuperates. Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo. ✌️❤️✈️

The shows that got canceled include:

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

Get our free mobile app

Initially, the Mystic Lake website said this about the postponed show:

The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sunday, October 2, 2022 has been postponed. Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice so tomorrow’s show is postponed. Ringo does not have COVID-19. He and the band send peace and love to all the fans who were planning to come out and see the show. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future.

Now that the word "canceled" is being used on Instagram, the Minnesota show might not be happening. Mystic Lake shared that all original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Full refunds are also available through November 1, 2022. Ticket refunds are available via your original point of purchase.

If we hear of any rescheduled show dates we will let you know here.

Holdingford...in Pictures

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."