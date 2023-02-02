Did You Know Penn & Teller’s First Show Was in Minnesota?

On my last trip to Las Vegas our group went to see Penn & Teller. It was a show that a friend picked out before he found out he couldn't go on the trip, but we had tickets so we still went without him. We all went into it knowing it would be a good show, but because we didn't pick it out we didn't know just how great it would be. It was the highlight of the trip for me and I still think about the magic acts I saw daily. They turned pennies into live goldfish and I still am not totally sure how that happened.

Turns out Penn & Teller have a rich history with roots in Minnesota. Penn Jillette tweeted about the anniversary of working with Teller, as they were celebrating the 45th anniversary of their partnership.

45 years ago today that Teller and I first did a show together at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. 45 years! Without the pandemic there would be a shindig. But this is where we are, all trying to stay safe. Wow. 45 years. Wow. Wow. And we’re still writing and working together.

You read that right, the first show they ever did together was at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. What started in a field in Shakopee has turned into multiple television shows, books, video games, traveling tours, and a Las Vegas staple.

Get our free mobile app

I thought I liked them after seeing them in Vegas, but now I love them even more. Wonderful entertainers with a deep connection to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. How cool is that?