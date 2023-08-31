Sing Along to Your Favorite Wynonna Songs. She’s Coming to Prior Lake, MN!

The Mother / Daughter Duo The Judds reigned supreme in the 80's quickly becoming Superstars. Charting 20 singles, with 14 of them hitting number one. They toured until hepatitis forced Naomi to retire.

That's when Daughter Wynonna pursued her solo career and became a Superstar in her own right. She released her debut solo album, "Wynonna" in 1992. That album produced three consecutive number 1 singles. With "She Is His Only Need", "I Saw the Light", and "No One Else on Earth".

Now Wynonna has announced her "Back to Wy" Tour and it's coming to Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel in Prior Lake, MN!

Now you can see and hear her relive her first two solo albums -

We’re going to travel back to the 90’s, celebrating my start as a solo artist and performing my first TWO albums, “Wynonna” and “Tell Me Why,” top to bottom, back to back, in their entirety! This means we get to play the hits, the deep cuts, and everything in between.

So if you're lucky enough to be in the audience you'll hear every single on both the "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why". The latter included songs like, "Tell My Why", "Rock Bottom" and "Girls With Guitars". Have you ever wondered what Wynonna's all-time favorite songs are to sing? She recently posted to Instagram to set the record straight. Some go back to the Judds days and some are from her solo days.

DETAILS

Saturday, October 28th at 8pm

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Prior Lake, MN

Tickets HERE

