Prior Lake Crash Sends One Person To Hospital

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A three car crash near Prior Lake sent one person to the hospital Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says, at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday, a mail truck driven by 59-year old Kelly Sheprow of Jordan was going west on highway 282 and turning left into a driveway when it was rear ended by a pickup driven by 49-year old Tara Highberg of Red Wing.

The crash pushed the mail truck into on-coming traffic where it was hit by an SUV driven by 48-year old Rebecca Ringsmuth of Jordan.  Sheprow was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both Highberg and Ringsmuth were hurt but did the injuries did not require them to be taken to the hospital.

 

