Is MN’s Lowry Tunnel the Most Dangerous Tunnel in the World?

A new video posted to Youtube by MN Safety shows a compilation of all the crashes that happened in Minneapolis' Lowry Tunnel during the winter of 2021.

The 8:20 minute long video (above) shows clip after stomach-churning clip of icy spinouts, speeding offenders and scary rollovers. Many of the clips show unsuspecting vehicles sliding or spinning on black ice as they enter the tunnel. One clip shows police chasing a car, pulling a PIT maneuver and the runaway driver getting out of the driver's side and fleeing on foot across lanes of oncoming traffic. Some videos show drivers speeding recklessly through the Lowry Tunnel, losing control and crashing or bumping into other vehicles. The final clip shows a truck losing its load of unspecified materials in the tunnel.

The same video -- shared to the Minnesota thread of Reddit -- claims that the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis is the most dangerous freeway tunnel in the world, which begs the question -- is it?

From what we can find, there's no supporting evidence that Minnesota's Lowry Tunnel is the most dangerous tunnel -- of any kind -- in the world. In 2008, Moscow's 1.3 mile long Lefortovo Tunnel which runs underneath the Yauza River was named the "tunnel of death" for its lethal wintertime conditions. Dangerous Roads names the Anzob Tunnel in Tajikistan as the "Tunnel of Fear" and the "Tunnel of Death" for its lack of proper lighting and dangerous exhaust fumes.

While we don't have statistics to support accidents or deaths at or in the Lowry Tunnel, we do know that both happen there. Just last week a semi trailer crashed in the tunnel, spilling its load of drywall across multiple lanes.

So, is the Lowry Tunnel really the most dangerous freeway tunnel in the world? It's hard to say without actual data or numbers, but it doesn't necessarily sound like it, at least as far as by reputation.