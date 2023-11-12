Three Hurt In Crash Near Kerkhoven Saturday Night

PILLSBURY TOWNSHIP -- (WJON News) Three people were hurt in a crash near Kerkhoven Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 20-year-old Salena Morales of Benson was going east on Highway 12 when it crossed the center line and hit another SUV going west driven by 68-year-old Mark Urban of Murdock. Morales and Urban were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Urban's SUV, 55-year-old Dannielle Lund was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

