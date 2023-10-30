Two People Hurt, One Seriously, In St. Cloud Crash Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department says a car driven by a 57-year-old Kimball woman was going West on County Road 75 about 8:00 a.m. when she tried to turn left onto Glen Carlson Drive.

The car was hit by a truck going East on County Road 75 driven by a 29-year-old St. Cloud man. Police say witnesses began providing medical assistance until emergency crews arrived.

Get our free mobile app

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The man sustained minor injuries, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker