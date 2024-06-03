Long Island Medium To Wow Mystic Lake This Summer

Long Island Medium To Wow Mystic Lake This Summer

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- You can predict you will have a good time at Mystic Lake this summer. Psychic Teresa Caputo, the "Long Island Medium" will wow audiences at the casino's showroom on August 23rd.

Caputo will share stories about her life, explain her gift, and deliver healing messages to audience members. She says the experience isn't about believing in mediums, it's about seeing something life-changing.

Caputo is the star of the TLC series "Long Island Medium" and has written five books including the New York Times Best Seller "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones and Learn to Live Again." Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at the Mystic Lake Box Office.

