Comedian Nikki Glaser Adds 2nd Show To Minnesota Tour Stop

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A standout comedian is adding a second show to their Minnesota tour stop. Nikki Glaser has added January 30th to her "Alive and Unwell" tour at Mystic Lake Casino.

Glaser was already scheduled to appear on January 31st as part of the 21-stop tour. She currently hosts and executive produces "Lovers And Liars" which premiered on the CW on April 11th.

Glaser also stars in and executive produces the E! half-hour reality sitcom "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser" where she returns home to St. Louis and will be hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5th before heading out on tour. Tickets for the second show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

