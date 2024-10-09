Star Of 9th Season Of The Masked Singer Coming To Minnesota
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A standout comedian and celebrity roaster is coming to Mystic Lake in January. Nikki Glaser will return to the Mystic Lake Showroom on January 31st with her "Alive and Unwell" tour.
Glaser recently stood out at the Comedy Central roast for NFL great Tom Brady and received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for her "Someday You'll Die" HBO comedy show. She will also be hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5th before heading out on tour.
Glaser is known for captivating audiences with her unapologetic and honest humor, and joking about her own humiliating moments. She has appeared in numerous movies and television shows like "Trainwreck," "Inside Amy Schumer," and placed 3rd in the 9th season of the Masked Singer. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee