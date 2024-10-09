Star Of 9th Season Of The Masked Singer Coming To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A standout comedian and celebrity roaster is coming to Mystic Lake in January. Nikki Glaser will return to the Mystic Lake Showroom on January 31st with her "Alive and Unwell" tour.

The Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images loading...

Glaser recently stood out at the Comedy Central roast for NFL great Tom Brady and received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for her "Someday You'll Die" HBO comedy show. She will also be hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5th before heading out on tour.

Get our free mobile app

15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And NY Comedy Festival - Inside Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images loading...

Glaser is known for captivating audiences with her unapologetic and honest humor, and joking about her own humiliating moments. She has appeared in numerous movies and television shows like "Trainwreck," "Inside Amy Schumer," and placed 3rd in the 9th season of the Masked Singer. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis - Show Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images loading...

Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin - Show Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

"Dancing With The Stars" Season 25 - September 24, 2018 - Arrivals David Livingston, Getty Images loading...

2024 Creative Arts Emmys - Arrivals Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee