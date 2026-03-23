Two New Shows Set to Light Up Mystic Lake

Two New Shows Set to Light Up Mystic Lake

Shy McGrath, Getty Images

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- A new venue has announced more shows for this summer. The Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee revealed the hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan will bring its "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour to the venue on September 1st. The group is one of the most influential in music history and revolutionized hip-hop with their unique sound and martial arts-inspired mythology.

Mystic Lake also announced that Kesha will come on August 3rd.

Also hitting Mystic Lake this summer will be the alternative rock and reggae bands 311 and Dirty Heads. The co-headlining tour will hit the stage on July 11th. Dirty Heads will release their new album, "7-Seas," in June, and their new single, "One of Those Days," is out now. 311 is coming off their hugely successful 311 Day Celebration that flocked fans to Las Vegas for a weekend of live performances. Pre-sales for both shows start tomorrow, with the general on-sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
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Filed Under: Mystic Lake
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