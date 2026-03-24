SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- A country music festival will come to Minnesota this summer. The Outlaw Music Festival will hit the stage of the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on August 19th. The legendary Willie Nelson and Family will headline the festival, entering its second decade.

Nelson will be joined by other great country music artists like the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Sierra Hull, and Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble.

Willie Nelson played at Farm Aid in Minnesota in 2025.

The Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 and sold out so fast that it was turned into a touring franchise. Stars like Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, ZZ Top, and Bonnie Raitt have all taken turns being a part of the show over its decade-long run.

Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top, and Bonnie Raitt have all played at the Ledge Amphitheater.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. through outlawmusicfestival.com and Ticketmaster.

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt