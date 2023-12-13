ANNOUNCEMENT: Rednecks Rejoice! Jeff Foxworthy on February 17th!

The King of Blue Collar Comedy is coming to the Mystic Lake Showroom on February 17th! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10am and start at just $49!

The former host of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" also hosted three seasons of "The American Bible Challenge" and has his own Sirius/XM channel "Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup".

Foxworthy received a Cable Ace Award nomination for his second of two Showtime specials, and won the "Favorite Male Newcomer" People's Choice Award.

And who could forget (even if they tried) the Blue Collar Comedy Tour featuring Foxworthy, along with Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy?

Foxworthy "...is widely known for his redneck jokes. His act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s."

From Mystic Lake's press release: "Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the highest-selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books."

The show is 18+ unless accompanied by an adult.

In addition to the "You Might Be a Redneck" comedian, other comedy shows coming to Mystic Lake include Lewis Black and Chelsea Handler.

Rock concerts at Mystic Lake include Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tesla (sold out), Air Supply, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Toto, and Godsmack.

