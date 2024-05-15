Search Begins for New St. Cloud District Judge

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The application window is open for a new judge in St. Cloud.

Governor Tim Walz has opened the application process to find two Seventh District Court judges; one to replace retiring Greta Smolnisky, and a judge to replace Sarah Hennesy, who has accepted a position on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Get our free mobile app

The Commission on Judicial Selection is looking for fair, experienced, and civic-minded applicants who will be considered based on integrity, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament.

One of the seats will be chambered in St. Cloud.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on June 5th. The commission expects interviews in late June. The judges of the Seventh Judicial District have offered to provide informational interviews to prospective applicants. To request more information or for other inquiries about the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.

For more details, visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

St. Cloud State University proposes cuts to majors, minors, faculty, and administration.

Xcel Energy expands solar energy farms, welcome data center near Becker.

St. Cloud celebrates "National Day of Prayer".