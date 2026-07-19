REDWOOD COUNTY (WJON News) -- You can wake up and smell the wildflowers on Saturday as part of a state celebration. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating 75 years of Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) in the state with a Walk in the Wildflowers at the Lamberton Wildlife Management Area.

WMAs provide access to 1,521 public wildlife areas

DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Jeffrey Zajac will lead people on the walk, where they will have the chance to learn about the history of Minnesota's WMA system and management and explore native prairie wildflowers. DNR staff will be available to help with identifying plants during the walk as well.

Zajac says, "Wildlife Management Areas belong to all Minnesotans, and this event provides an opportunity for people to experience and learn about what WMAs feature." He says he hopes visitors will develop a better understanding of what the areas are, how they are managed, how they originated in Minnesota, and gain an appreciation of prairie ecosystems.

Minnesota WMAs encompass 1.39 million acres of field, forest, and wetlands

Reservations are not required but are recommended. You can RSVP by calling 507-233-1257. The DNR will hold other Wildlife Management Area events throughout the remainder of 2026.

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