UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Lotto America jackpot has been won for the first time this year, with a Minnesota Lottery player scoring a $34.12 million jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Holiday StationStore at 601 Coon Rapids Boulevard in Coon Rapids.

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The winning ticket was the only one nationwide to match all six numbers drawn Saturday night – 13, 17, 22, 28, 40 and the Lotto America Star Ball was 3.

The winner will have the choice to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out as 30 increasing payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payout of $15.15 million.

A second Minnesota Lottery player won a $20,000 cash prize after matching the first five numbers drawn Saturday night.

The game has the same draw nights as Powerball – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday – but offers a smaller field of numbers and better odds of winning a prize. A Lotto America ticket is priced at $1 per play compared to $2 per play for Powerball, and the odds of winning the Lotto America jackpot are 1 in 25.9 million compared to 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The Lotto America jackpot resets to $2 million for Monday night’s drawing and has a cash value of $880,000. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $544 million, with a cash value of $241.6 million, for Monday night’s drawing. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.