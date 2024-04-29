Waite Park Crash Sends Two to Hospital

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A Monday morning crash in Waite Park sent two passengers to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says officers responded to the crash at 9:11 Monday morning on Highway 15 and 2nd Street South in Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app



Officers believe a car, driven by 26-year-old Shardi Hafso of St. Cloud was turning into the Southbound lane of Highway 15 while a pickup, driven by 18-year-old Michael Newell of St. Cloud was southbound on Highway 15.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, but two passengers in the car, 18-year-old Emilee Cuny and 24-year-old Barlin Noor, both of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Salzbrun's Named Chamber Small Business Owners of the Year

New Overtime Rules Will Affect Thousands of Minnesota Workers

St. Cloud Public Schools Set Dates for Graduation Events