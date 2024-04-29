St. Cloud Human Rights Commission To Hold St. Joseph Forum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Living and working in St. Joseph will be the focus of the next meeting of the St. Cloud Area Regional Human Rights Commission.

The commission’s purpose is to provide equal opportunity in education, employment, housing, public accommodations, and public services. The St. Cloud Regional Human Rights Commission serves St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

Meeting Details:

St. Cloud Regional HRC Open Forum

St. Joseph Community Center – 75 Calloway Center East

Thursday, May 2nd, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The St. Joseph forum seeks to hear from community members about their experiences living in St. Joseph.

The meeting is open to all, and light refreshments will be served.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

St. Cloud Fire Department Promotes Eight - See Photos!

Renovations Are Underway for a New Asian and Mediterranean Restaurant Coming to Sauk Rapids.

More Photos: Tour the New Becker Early Education Center