Crafts Direct Building Listed for Sale

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Crafts Direct Building in Waite Park is for sale.

The retailer has posted on social media that is is looking for a buyer for the 58,000-square-foot building. Parcel Real Estate has the listing for the property.

Crafts Direct announced on Sunday night that they are closing after 33 years in business.

The store is closed through Wednesday. A liquidation sale will begin on Thursday.

As for the Back Shed Brewing portion of the building, co-owner Jason Schlecht says they are currently only offering a portion of the building (Crafts Direct) for sale.  Their current plan and intentions going forward is to keep Back Shed open and hopefully grow that business.

