Crafts Direct Announces Plan to Permanently Close

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A longtime craft store in Waite Park has announced it is planning to close.

Crafts Direct posted a statement to its customers on Facebook on Sunday night.

The Schlecht families say they are liquidating after 33 years in business. The statement says the current financial climate and shifts in retail shopping have presented insurmountable challenges.

The store will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as they prepare for a liquidation sale. The liquidation sale will start on Thursday. All fixtures and equipment will also be for sale.

