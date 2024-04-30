Report: Planting Well Ahead of Average in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers made the most of last week’s weather to get a jump start on the 2024 planting season. This week’s Crop Progress Report from the USDA says planting is far ahead of average, thanks to a dry, warm spring.

2024 Planting Progress

Corn Planting:

Week ending April 21st: 8%

Week ending April 28th: 30%

2019-2023 Average: 18%

Soybean Planting:

Week ending April 21st: 5%

Week ending April 28th: 14%

2019-2023 Average: 5%

Spring Wheat Planting:

Week ending April 21st: 18%

Week ending April 28th: 48%

2019-2023 Average: 11%

The state’s sugarbeet planting is almost wrapped up, with 80% of the expected crop in the ground.

Thanks to large, soaking rains over the last weekend, farmers are very good topsoil and subsoil conditions.

Minnesota Topsoil Moisture Conditions:

Very Short: 5%

Short: 16%

Adequate: 64%

Surplus: 15%

Minnesota Subsoil Moisture Conditions:

Very Short: 7%

Short: 22%

Adequate: 65%

Surplus: 6%

This week’s Crop Progress report from the USDA claims Minnesota farmers have enjoyed 4.1 days this spring that are suitable for fieldwork.

Read the entire report here:

