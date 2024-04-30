Report: Planting Well Ahead of Average in Minnesota
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Minnesota farmers made the most of last week’s weather to get a jump start on the 2024 planting season. This week’s Crop Progress Report from the USDA says planting is far ahead of average, thanks to a dry, warm spring.
2024 Planting Progress
Corn Planting:
- Week ending April 21st: 8%
- Week ending April 28th: 30%
- 2019-2023 Average: 18%
Soybean Planting:
- Week ending April 21st: 5%
- Week ending April 28th: 14%
- 2019-2023 Average: 5%
Spring Wheat Planting:
- Week ending April 21st: 18%
- Week ending April 28th: 48%
- 2019-2023 Average: 11%
The state’s sugarbeet planting is almost wrapped up, with 80% of the expected crop in the ground.
Thanks to large, soaking rains over the last weekend, farmers are very good topsoil and subsoil conditions.
Minnesota Topsoil Moisture Conditions:
- Very Short: 5%
- Short: 16%
- Adequate: 64%
- Surplus: 15%
Minnesota Subsoil Moisture Conditions:
- Very Short: 7%
- Short: 22%
- Adequate: 65%
- Surplus: 6%
This week’s Crop Progress report from the USDA claims Minnesota farmers have enjoyed 4.1 days this spring that are suitable for fieldwork.
