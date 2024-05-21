Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible in Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Tuesday evening across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with the potential of producing few tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

The National Weather Service says although some storms are possible in the morning, the strongest threat for severe weather is Tuesday evening.

Two rounds of heavy rain are expected Tuesday into Wednesday. With rivers running near or above normal, any additional rainfall increases the possibility of river flooding during the Memorial Day weekend, especially along the Minnesota River.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of Minnesota on Tuesday.

A low-pressure system will force winds to become gusty across western Minnesota Tuesday evening. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could reach 35-45 mph before decreasing early Wednesday morning.

