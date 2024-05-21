Sauk Rapids Mayor Announces He Won’t Seek Reelection

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Another central Minnesota mayor has decided not to seek reelection.

Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger has announced that after serving the city residents for the last 30 years, including the last eight years as mayor, he has decided to step aside.

Hunstiger has served on multiple boards and committees over the years including 18 years on the city council.

After working for 40 years in the financial services industry, Hunstiger retired four years ago and looks forward to spending time with his family and enjoying retirement.

In a news release, Hunstiger says he is leaving the city in great financial shape with a very experienced city council.

