Nebraska Forklift Sales, Service Dealer Coming to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A forklift business based in Nebraska is bringing their operations to central Minnesota.

RAKA is a factory-approved dealer for Taylor and Shuttlewagon forklift sales and services throughout the upper Midwest since 1970.

Get our free mobile app

The business has a multi-state reach with locations in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Carrie Adams is the Vice President of Marketing and Sales Effectiveness. She says they are proud to add Minnesota to their family of locations and are excited to bring their strong partnerships to the growing market in central Minnesota.

Adams says they've recently hired a branch operations manager and sales representative. They are currently hiring for field technicians and a parts and service coordinator.

RAKA plans to open later this month and will be located at 1020 Lincoln Avenue in Sauk Rapids.