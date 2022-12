St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to offer employee benefit packages and risk management services for customers across the Midwest.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.