Dance Classes To Begin Monday At New Studio B. Location

SARTELL -- Starting next week dancers of all ages will be working on their routines in a brand new space.

Studio B. has spent the summer renovating the old Sartell police station and are ready to welcome students into their new dance studio.

Owners Catie and Charlie Bunde bought the building from the city back in April. Charlie says it's been exciting to watch the plans they had on paper become reality.

You look at it today and you would never know a police station was once here. A lot of things have been gutted and turned into this open space to create three dance studios. It's simply amazing.

Catie says the thing she's most excited for is having more dance floors. She says the three studios will better accommodate their students and parents schedules.

With these new studios we can better schedule our classes to make them more convenient for parents work schedules. We don't have to start at 3:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m. we can coordinate better with that 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. time frame.

Catie says they are still finishing up some minor details this week, but will be ready to hold classes Monday.

She says registration is still open for their current class schedule. They even plan to offer some new classes for all ages later this month including improv dance, 90s hip-hop and ballroom dancing.

Studio B. is holding an open house at their new location Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.