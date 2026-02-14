Cathedral finished 1st in the Class A State High Kick competition at the State Dance meet at Target Center in Minneapolis Saturday. Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd finished 2nd with Holdingford 3rd. Cathedral took 2nd in the jazz competition and Holdingford finished 3rd in Jazz Friday.

Sartell Finishes 2nd

Sartell-St. Stephen finished 2nd in the Class AA State high kick competition at the State Dance meet behind defending champion Totino-Grace. The Sabres finished 2nd in the jazz competition Friday.