Cathedral Takes 1st in High Kick; Sartell Finishes 2nd

Photo - Jackie Eiynck

Cathedral finished 1st in the Class A State High Kick competition at the State Dance meet at Target Center in Minneapolis Saturday.  Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd finished 2nd with Holdingford 3rd.  Cathedral took 2nd in the jazz competition and Holdingford finished 3rd in Jazz Friday.

photo courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen Athletics
Sartell Finishes 2nd

Sartell-St. Stephen finished 2nd in the Class AA State high kick competition at the State Dance meet behind defending champion Totino-Grace.  The Sabres finished 2nd in the jazz competition Friday.

 

