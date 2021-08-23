New Menu, Hours and Location Planned for Hernandez Burrito

SAUK RAPIDS -- You don't have to go far to find the new location for Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids.

The restaurant has moved down the street from Jimmy's at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and Division Street. Hernandez Burrito closed their previous location off of Benton Drive last month.

Owner Erin Sanchez says with their lease up, they wanted to find a space to call their own. She says it was the city's community development director Todd Schultz, that first brought attention to their new location.

He came over with a note and said here is a name and a number, call this guy as he may have a space for you. At first I was like great this could be a good option and once I checked out the building I knew this was it.

Sanchez says they are currently renovating the former tax building to better fit their needs for the restaurant.

She says in addition to renovating the space they way they want, they are also planning new hours and new menu items.

We're thinking about adding a few items to our menu like breakfast burritos and French fries to make nacho fries. We are planning to be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Sanchez says they've been amazed by the support they've received since opening last year.

She says while they are closed during the renovations they are hoping to be open sometime in October.

You can check their Facebook Page for updates on their grand opening.