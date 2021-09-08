Level 3 Sex Offender Moves Into Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Level 3 sex offender has moved to Sauk Rapids.

Sauk Rapids Police says 55-year-old Steven Odelius is living in the area of 2nd Avenue South and 3rd Street South.

According to police, Odelius was found guilty of engaging in sexual contact against two boys. Odelius has served his sentenced and is not wanted by police.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department will hold a community notification meeting on September 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Sauk Rapids Police Department will be available to answer any questions.