Sauk Rapids Man Arrested Following Gun Incident

SAUK RAPIDS – A Sauk Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun near a residential area.

Sauk Rapids Police Officers were called to the 3400 Block of Old Creek Place on Monday around 11:20 p.m. after receiving several complaints related to gunshots.

When officers arrived, they were directed by witnesses to an undeveloped part of the neighborhood where an individual was reportedly seen firing a gun.

While officers were trying to find the individual, they were approached by 39-year-old Philip Hanson. Hanson was subsequently arrested for felony negligent discharge of a firearm in a municipality and misdemeanor carrying a firearm while under the influence.

No one was injured and no property was damaged. Officers collected a handgun and large capacity magazine as evidence.

Hanson was booked into the Benton County Jail awaiting formal charges. His mugshot was not available at the time this story was written.