Police: Burglar Breaks Into Home While Owner Inside

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police are looking for the suspect who broke into a home while the owners were inside.

Chief Perry Beise says at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday the homeowner heard noises coming from the basement of the house. While going down into the basement a figure was seen in the dark leaving the home. Some blood was found at the scene, possibly from the suspect(s) during the break-in.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Perennial Lane Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

Police have released no other details. If anyone has information about the break-in call Sauk Rapids police at 251-9451.