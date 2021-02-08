Police Arrest Man for Attempted Break-In Caught on Video

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids Police have made an arrest in a home break-in attempt that went viral on Facebook.

Police Chief Perry Beise says they have arrested 18-year-old Drevion Hemingway of St. Cloud.

The attempt was caught on doorbell camera video at a Sauk Rapids home early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue North just after 6:00 a.m. to investigate.

The homeowners told officers the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. The homeowners reported hearing loud noises and checked the home surveillance cameras. The video showed a man forcefully kicking the front door, damaging it.

The homeowner’s vehicle was also broken into, and items in it were reportedly pulled out and tossed around.

Hemingway was arrested on Friday. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree attempted burglary, 1st-degree criminal damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident and Hemingway never gained entry into the home.

