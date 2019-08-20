Man Arrested For Attempted Sexual Assault

SAUK RAPIDS -- A man is in custody after reportedly forcing his way into a Sauk Rapids business and attempting to sexually assault a woman.

Sauk Rapids Police officers were called to Wash N Tan, located at 15 2nd Ave. N. on Monday on a report of an assault in progress.

According to a 911 dispatcher, a female voice was heard on the call from the business, screaming and saying, "He won't get off of me." The dispatcher said the woman sounded as though she was being strangled.

Officers found the business locked when they arrived just before 9:30 p.m. They broke in and found Matthew Pearson coming out from behind a counter. Police found the female victim behind the counter. They report that her pants were partially off and items in the building were knocked over.

The victim told officers she had been working alone that night, and around 9 p.m. she locked the doors. She says she saw Pearson at about 9:25 p.m., walking back and forth in front of the building. He then came to the door and knocked.

The victim told police it appeared as though he needed help, so she opened the door. Pearson then reportedly pushed her inside, telling her to take off her pants before tackling her.

The victim attempted to push Pearson off while running to get a portable phone to dial 911. The victim says Pearson pushed her to the ground again while trying to remove her pants and kiss her. She says she attempted to push Pearson off by grabbing him around the throat. Police arrived a short time after.

Pearson is currently in Benton County Jail facing charges of first, second and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.